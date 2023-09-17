Andrews good choice as liaison to address Pavilions problems
The Grand Traverse Pavilions fulfill a social contract to care for our elderly and infirm.
I’m grateful that Penny Morris, recognizing the importance of the Pavilions to this community, relinquished her seat as liaison to the county Department of Health and Human Services board to TJ Andrews.
Commissioner Andrews will provide the necessary scrutiny and vision to return the foundering ship that is the Pavilions to a source of quality, affordable care and civic pride.
Carlton Ketchum
Traverse City

