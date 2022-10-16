OPEC scheme designed to influence the vote
I am looking right at you, Saudi Arabia and Russia. Can’t you just picture Vlady and the prince getting together at the OPEC clubhouse to talk about influencing the outcome of our elections?
They come up with cutting oil production just before our elections; gas prices jump, and the current administration gets blamed. So simple, they scheme.
Do they really think I am going to let a couple of autocrats on the other side of the planet dictate how I vote with their gaseous gesticulations? How any of we independently-minded Americans vote? Really? I would suggest you OPECsters have a hookah and dream on.
We have many more important issues – like environmental, reproductive and voting rights – to inspire our voting decisions. Who’s with me?
Rise up and wise up!
Jeff Kessler
Elmwood Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.