Elmwood Township District 1 residents: you have the opportunity to elect George Bowers for your county commissioner. Please do so. He is the spittin’ image of the future for Leelanau County: young farmer, young family, with dirt-under-the-fingernails values and concerns.
You might remember him as one of the leaders in opposition against the grotesque housing development in Elmwood last year. He has now committed to taking a leadership role for our township and county. Let us give him that chance with our support.
Jeff Kessler
Elmwood Township
