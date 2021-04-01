Accountability fantasy
I wonder what it would be like if districts of the legislators who voted against the most recent national relief bill received zero money. I am looking right at you, Jack Bergman. What if there was no relief for those who live in the First Congressional District because you voted "no"? Imagine the “mom and pop” small businesses that would get no relief, while in other districts, where the legislator voted for the bill, did. How about the young families who could really use those $1,400 relief checks and child credits? Sorry, but if you live in First District, you get none, while those in other districts do. Oh, were you counting on eviction protection? Again, not in Michigan’s First Congressional District. Your representative voted against the relief bill. Tough rocks.
I am a big fan of accountability and dependability. You luck out on those counts Mr. Bergman, because while you voted no, criticized the bill and “Monday-morning-quarterbacked” its needs and impact, your constituents still get the benefits of the bill. Sweet deal. I can only hope that the district residents have very good memories next election. Remember, you got much-needed relief, but no thanks to Mr. Bergman. He voted no.
Jeff Kessler
Elmwood Township