Disappointing behavior
My family and I attended the fair while the Trout Festival was going on and there was so much marijuana use going on you could smell it in the air. Also, waiting in line people would light up their cigarettes not caring who is around them. I am pregnant and I have a 14-month-old little girl that I was holding in my arms. It was so inconsiderate and the smoke went right into our faces. I had to step out of line just to get away from it.
When we go to Cadillac for their fair, they always have designated areas to smoke. Is smoking marijuana allowed at events like this? People smoke marijuana and then drive home under the influence, putting others at risk. I don’t understand how this is allowed. We will not be attending any festivals Kalkaska throws in the near future.
Sandra Kempisty
Kalkaska