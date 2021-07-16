Support Charlevoix EMS millage

In February my wife had a medical emergency. Charlevoix medical services arrived at our house in Hayes Township in about 20 minutes. (The bridge was not up). She has completely recovered.

​The new Lake Charlevoix EMS Authority will bring greater efficiency and better services: three stations to improve response times, updated technology, more personnel training. The authority needs steady and predictable funding. The proposed millage will ensure the highest quality service at a reasonable cost.

​We should all support the EMS millage. We were fortunate. But next time? Vote “yes” Aug. 3. Urge others to vote “yes.”

David Kemme

Charlevoix

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you