Support Charlevoix EMS millage
In February my wife had a medical emergency. Charlevoix medical services arrived at our house in Hayes Township in about 20 minutes. (The bridge was not up). She has completely recovered.
The new Lake Charlevoix EMS Authority will bring greater efficiency and better services: three stations to improve response times, updated technology, more personnel training. The authority needs steady and predictable funding. The proposed millage will ensure the highest quality service at a reasonable cost.
We should all support the EMS millage. We were fortunate. But next time? Vote “yes” Aug. 3. Urge others to vote “yes.”
David Kemme
Charlevoix