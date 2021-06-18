Who is serving whom
I wholeheartedly support comments from Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn and Traverse City Commissioner Brian McGillivary in Jordan Travis’ recent Record-Eagle article on short-term rentals. Simultaneously, I strongly disagree with legislators Wayne Schmidt and John Roth and the Michigan Realtors Association’s “Preserve Private Property Rights” initiative.
Korn is absolutely right. Bills under consideration are an obvious attempt to take away rights of local communities to chart their own future as they see fit, rather than state legislators and their lobbying partners imposing their will upon citizens with their “one size fits all approach.” McGillivary also is right: “It’s not a private property rights issue-if that was the case, we should eliminate zoning altogether and let people do what they want.”
Those opposing STRs have property rights also, and zoned communities surrender a portion of their bundle of rights for the good of all. I can’t do whatever I want; that’s just fine with me.
The Michigan Municipal League, the Michigan Townships Association and the Michigan Association of Planning oppose this legislation. As the saying goes, follow the money. Perhaps a Freedom of Information Act request is in order to help citizens see who’s scratching whose back.
Also, when I decide to sell, Brian McGillivary has my listing.
Jack Kelly
Elmwood Township