RV park in Milton Township
There, again, has been an application for a RV park near the Torch River Bridge in Milton Township. This same concept was pitched by the same downstate developer and his business partner close to two years ago and was denied by the township this past summer. The denied development was for an 80-unit "campsite" with up to 10 individuals allowed at each site. That's 800 people walking on road sides, trying to find parking and requiring a vast array of public services from water and septic to public safety in a limited space.
The current application is for 70 units or 700 people, not significantly different.
This denied development is in direct conflict with the master plan of the township which simply states that the residents of the township do not want any further development in this already very congested area. This denied development was stripped of all trees and vegetation by the developer and his business partner before they had an approved development permit. This denied development resulted in erosion, silt, etc. flooding adjoining neighbor property and reached the Torch River leaving silt and erosion runoff in the river and wetlands along the way. I encourage the township to listen to their constituents and not allow a RV park at this location.
Sue Kelly
Rapid City