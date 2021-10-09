Show the science
The people running our schools say they are “following the science” when implementing the mask mandate.
To support the mandate, the science should prove: students are at high risk from COVID-19, masks are effective in preventing the spread of the virus, the benefits from wearing masks outweigh the potential harm from long term use.
Between Jan. 21, 2020 and Sept. 15, 2021, 357 children ages 5-18 (from the CDC) out of a population of 60 million for that age group have died from COVID, or .0006 percent. A student has a 1 in 168,000 chance of dying from the virus.
The majority of the 357 had serious underlying health issues, making the risk statistically zero for healthy students.
A study on masks reported in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology found only N-95 are effective (95%) against viruses. Cloth and surgical masks are not. The same study found 92 percent of the participants had one or more of these adverse affects from long term mask use, from trapped moisture and CO2 build up between the mask and face; skin reactions(acne, rashes), headaches, difficulty breathing, confusion, impaired cognition and communication, disorientation and more.
What science are these people following?
John Kellogg
Traverse City