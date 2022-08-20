Reliance on solar, wind power a bad idea
In the forum on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Elizabeth Dell and Madeleine Para (climate change lobbyists) celebrate the waste of $369 billion of our money on climate change. There is not a single fact or statistic that supports their talking points.
How many scientists link man to a climate apocalypse? About 1%. Fossil fuels sicken millions and cause billions in economic damage. Really? There is no statistic that shows recent increases in violent weather. Many show a decline over the past several years. There is no scientific proof of a correlation between warmer temperatures and increases in violent weather. If the Earth is going through a warming cycle, we need reliable energy to cope with it.
Solar and wind? Solar would provide energy 50% of the time at best. No wind, no power from turbines. It would require hundreds of millions of acres to provide enough capacity from these sources. Solar panels and turbines are expensive to manufacture, have a short life span and turbines are a maintenance headache.
Worst of all, relying on solar and wind would be national suicide. China controls the market for solar panels, turbines, lithium and batteries. Whoever controls our power grid controls us.
John Kellogg
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.