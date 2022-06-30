Prefer warmer planet
Regarding Eugene Robinson’s column “To stop climate change, regulate carbon as a toxic substance." Maybe someone should explain to Mr. Robinson that there would be no terrestrial life on the planet without CO2, the gas he wants to label as toxic. All vegetation on earth relies on CO2 to live, yet it makes up only .04% of the atmosphere. 95% of all CO2 comes from natural sources, decomposition, volcanoes, etc. The human contribution of 36.3 billion tons of CO2 sounds like a lot, but the earth’s atmosphere weighs 5.5 quadrillion tons making it a drop in a very large bucket.
If we stopped burning all fossil fuels tomorrow, it would have very little effect. Reductions in CO2 concentrations has much more dire effects. Below .02% start thinking ice age. Below .015% vegetation starts dying off. At Zero the earth would be a barren, lifeless wasteland with an average temperature of 0 Fahrenheit.
I guess I would prefer a warmer planet with a longer golf season, a longer growing season with more abundant food crops and reliable energy provided by fossil fuels (they're feeding the plants) and nuclear power to insure my A/C works 24/7.
John Kellogg
Traverse City
