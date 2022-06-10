Be answer to prayers
Another mass shooting just a few days after yet another mass shooting. And let’s not forget all the other shootings and gun related violent acts. After each episode politicians and citizens offer their prayers for the families and communities but no actions are taken.
I do not believe that this is the intent of the writers of the second amendment. I do not believe arming ourselves will help this situation. We need to get rid of assault weapons, large ammunition magazines, the gun lobby and politicians who support and are supported by it.
We need to not only do the praying but be the answer to those prayers.
Mary Beth Kazanski
Rapid City
