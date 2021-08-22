Promote general welfare
I read with great dismay about the passage of the Grand Traverse County board's resolution banning mandated vaccines and proof of vaccination for employees. The article said that “Those who support it said the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizens the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
However, it is the Declaration of Independence that is the correct source of those words justifying the separation of the colonists from the tyranny of the king. The U.S. Constitution lays out the structure of our government were “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Seems wearing masks and getting vaccinated just might fall under “promote the general welfare.”
Mary Beth Kazanski
Rapid City