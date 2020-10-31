Picks for Michigan Supreme Court
The choices for the Michigan Supreme Court this fall are clear: Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack and Elizabeth Welch.
McCormack is an intellectual leader who commands the respect of liberal and conservative colleagues alike. The court’s GOP majority joined two Democratic colleagues to elect her chief justice, a rare honor for a jurist nominated by the minority party.
An employment law attorney and longtime school board trustee from East Grand Rapids, Welch would be especially valuable to a court that will encounter controversies arising from the pandemic and its challenges for employers and employees.
We need to reelect McCormack and elect Welch on the non-partisan part of the ballot.
Janelle Kassien
Charlevoix
