Vote for Odgers for WSU board
In the late 1970s, I had the privilege of helping a young woman recover from a devastating spinal injury. Her name was Susan Odgers. Even then, I saw a strong, brave, resilient woman bring great things into the world.
Currently, Susan has proven her commitment to human rights, leadership, unbiased judgement and higher education. She has shared her creativity and visions with the Traverse City Human Rights Commission, the Traverse Area District Library Board and chaired the state board MPAS in Lansing. With election to the Wayne State University Board of Governors, Susan will continue her advocacy for physically challenged individuals throughout Michigan.
Annelle Kaspor, R.N.
Traverse City
