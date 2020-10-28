Voting for Ferguson
We need Dana Ferguson as our representative for Michigan’s First District of the U.S. Congress.
Quality education is a thread that binds all Americans and provides us with our first steps to productive and happy lives. Dana strongly believes that students and teachers should be heard and have a seat at the table. He will fight for career and technical education, as he knows this is a valuable path for our youth to become prosperous and productive members of the work force.
Students and educators need the tools to succeed. Our youth is our future.
Vote Ferguson.
Karen Spring
Charlevoix
