Who's "Antifa" now?
Tragic so many GOP leaders choose to admire and compliment Vladimir Putin. Politicians ride the current for clout, pandering to barbaric rulers who push ethnic, religious and social caste divisions. Reflect on who isn't an heir to relatives brutalized by war? The former president boasted of a family history without military service, including his own five draft deferments. Few of us are without familial connections to service or enlistments.
I'm fearful though, as 2022 brings too many generations removed from relatives fighting fascists. Absent a shared pathos, their inheritance is void of firsthand accounts of war's savagery, making victims of both citizens and soldiers. In Ukraine, they're one and the same. There's no deferment for defense of country. Everyday people are offered weapons and advised to devise Molotov cocktails.
The last president's and mouthpiece Fox's endorsement of Putin is a dramatic transfiguration of U.S.'s stance on fascism. Transfiguration is defined as a change in form or appearance; metamorphosis; an exalting, glorifying or spiritual change.
Exaltation of Putin has permeated the Right, who seem impervious to tangible proof of his intentions. This glorification will prove to have a defining arc in future U.S. actions worldwide.
Florina Kapitzke
Traverse City
