The other side of the coin
Rereading Mr. Joseph Sloan's letter "Reconsider tax breaks" (Dec. 26). Mr. Sloan revealed his apparent disdain for citizens' constitutional rights. The writer eliminates the other side of the story. All Christian school students' parents and guardians pay public school taxes. These parents pay twice for education while Mr. Sloan pays once. In the Judeo-Christian community, his lack of critical thinking would be considered the sin of omission. GTACS, Trinity and TC Christian school parents already pay public education taxes and property, infrastructure, social service and law enforcement taxes.
Mr. Sloan's letter suggests religious-affiliated schools be denied nonprofit tax status. He wants to give such savings to a tax base for which these school-of-choice parents are already making payments. This neighbor's fallacy of equivocation presented like an expert is the essence of misinformation. Most high school debate team members have already Googled the words "logical fallacy" in preparation for a debate. Such a tendency to cause disagreement or hostility between people ruled 2020. The new year, 2021, could start with the resolution that we all make an effort to stop community divisiveness. Provoking discord and dissension did not accomplish anything in 2020, the year of the COVID-19.
Hugo Kanitz
Traverse City