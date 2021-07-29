Aggressive solutions necessary
How bad are we going to let it get?
By “it” I mean the extreme and unprecedented weather events that are actively decimating our planet and leaving hundreds of people dead, displaced or somewhere in between. Welcome to our new reality. A reality that many knew was coming, but figured was distant enough that it didn’t warrant our time, attention or emotional bandwidth. Unfortunately, this “wait-and-see” approach proved to be strikingly negligent.
Our dependence on fossil fuels caused this predicament. It stands to reason that putting a price on carbon emissions is a logical and necessary component of climate change mitigation efforts. Pricing carbon and returning revenue to households (as is the approach of the Save Our Future Act and Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act) is an effective, sustainable and equitable way to reduce our emissions.
Luckily, our legislators are currently debating what climate policies to include in the upcoming reconciliation package so there is no better time to contact them. Call or email Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters to ask them to include carbon pricing in the package and to support climate solutions that are as aggressive as the disasters of our past, present and foreseeable future.
Kailey Kanaziz
Williamsburg