Climate change is a public health emergency
As a nurse, I believe the connection between climate change and adverse health effects couldn’t be clearer.
We have abundant evidence telling us that extreme weather events, increasing temperatures and polluted air are causing exacerbations of chronic heart and lung diseases, increased hospitalizations and an unacceptably high rate of premature deaths.
However, you don’t need to be a healthcare professional or read a medical journal to see in your own life that allergy seasons are getting longer, Michigan is getting hotter and wetter, and every time you glance at the news there seems to be another wildfire wrecking havoc on our family and friends in the West.
Climate change is, by any and all definitions, a public health emergency, and an expensive one at that. We’re paying about $820 billion in healthcare costs each year related to the health impacts of climate change.
We need legislators who are as appalled as healthcare professionals by the myriad ways climate change is threatening our health and well-being, and who not only understand that climate solutions are health solutions, but are willing to act on that.
Make climate change a voting issue this November.
Kailey Kanaziz
Williamsburg
