Elected officials should act
Climate change has taken center stage. Between impossible-to-ignore extreme weather events, the disconcerting research that shows you are more likely to die from COVID if you live in a polluted area, and the awareness of the disproportionate impact climate change is having on communities of color, we realized there is very little that global warming isn’t wreaking havoc on.
Let’s capitalize on this moment of collective realization. It’s a relief that the incoming administration is committed to immediately embedding ambitious climate policies into every facet of the federal government, but we should keep our eye on the prize. A price on carbon must be part of the solution. Enter the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). This House bill has bipartisan support, is endorsed by 2,000 businesses and prominent individuals across the country, and would reduce our emissions by 40 percent in the first 12 years, making it a popular and optimal solution.
So, tell your representatives you support H.R. 763. 2020 showed us that remarkable change happens when we work together. Nationwide, we are more than ready for sweeping climate change legislation. It’s time our elected officials act in accordance with that fact.
Kailey Kanaziz
Williamsburg