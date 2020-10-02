Act now on climate change
I appreciate the coverage of the recent natural disasters inflicting our country. It is these unbearably unfortunate events that, for a moment, make us all turn our undivided attention to the undeniable and devastating effects of climate change playing out right before our eyes.
News of loss of life, property and livelihoods from increasingly intense and unpredictable extreme weather events has become commonplace. We should consider ourselves lucky in these moments that our beautiful northern Michigan city is intact, but by no means should we take comfort in this. Our rising water levels, flooding and increasing coastal erosion here at home are a glimpse into our future.
We must turn our collective grief into collective action by urging our legislators to support an effective solution to our climate crisis: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763), a bill currently in the U.S. House that would put a price on carbon and will decrease America’s emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years.
It is good for the economy, will save thousands of lives and its passage is a crucial first step toward ensuring a sustainable and livable world. The time to act is now.
Kailey Kanaziz
Williamsburg
