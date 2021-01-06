Get out of the sandbox
I am an Elk Rapids native and very familiar with the Island House Library, a historical landmark and treasure. It always baffled me why people move to this area and then want to change it. The Island House is beautiful and functional as a library. During the winter months this library is seldom used and functions very well as it currently is. Please don't "improve" it and thereby destroy the beauty of its original self.
The Record-Eagle reports that there is conflict among the members of the committee responsible for the expansion of the library. A conflict that borders on juvenile delinquency. May I make a suggestion? Leave the library as it is. Get out of the sandbox and learn how to get along with each other. Your time and talents may be valuable elsewhere.
Leon E. Kaiser
Kingsley