Letter: Kaechele
Recognize seniors’ needs
Kudos to Robert Steadman and Senior Center Friends for continuing effort to accomplish their goal. Unfortunately local government officials and elected representatives fail to appreciate the the importance of the Senior Center to the population it serves.
The most recent actions resulting in the failure to address the issue with voters reflect the lack of commitment long displayed regarding the project. This borderline indifference toward the project does not leave me optimistic. Far more effort and resolve needs to be displayed before I could be the least bit confident that the vision will become reality.
Pope Francis recently addressed the importance of caring for our most vulnerable: “If we do not learn to look after and to respect our elderly, we will be treated in the same way ... The quality of a society, I mean of a civilization, is also judged by how it treats elderly people and by the place it gives them in community life.”
It is in our own best interest to recognize the needs of our elder citizens and take meaningful action to meet them. Increased support to make the new senior center a reality is a good place to start.
Lawrence Kaechele
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.