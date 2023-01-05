Presidential entourage should visit border, not Virgin Islands
I find it disappointing and unbelievable that President Biden and the rest of his white privileged entourage went for an R&R trip to the Virgin Islands while thousands of illegal migrants were freezing in El Paso.
Other illegal migrants endure freezing river water in attempts to cross over from Mexico. Maybe a visit to the border by the president and Vice President Kamala Harris to observe the ongoing humanitarian crisis would be more appropriate.
Wally Juall
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.