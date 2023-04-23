Torch Lake access plans need a major rewrite
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has published its plans for the “Torch River Bridge Access Site." Basically, they're expanding the current boat launch site to increase access to Torch Lake and the rest of the Elk River Chain of Lakes.
As I reviewed the plans, I was disappointed to see how the DNR set their priorities. This is a big, costly project and, before the lines on paper turn into excavation, the DNR must go back to the drawing board.
1. Michigan Boating Law aiming to prevent the introduction of invasive aquatic plants and animals went into effect March 21, 2019. This was ignored and the plans don't include a boat wash. Torch Lake and the watershed have multiple invasive species, including the zebra and quagga mussels, the round goby, Eurasian Water Milfoil and others. The impact to the watershed of these invasive species is extreme, the DNR must make the boat wash a priority on this project.
2. The plan removes two dozen trees, retains a few, but maximizes trailer parking at the expense of green space.
3. Restrooms were “copied” from a previous project as a remote location “vault” toilet, rather than running water and septic/drain field treatment. This system will be overrun July 4th week.
4. The entire shoreline is to be stripped with no buffer zone. This sends the wrong message to Riparian owners, landscape companies and builders.
There is adequate access on the current site to make this a beautiful place for many to enjoy for years to come. The plans need to be re-visited. The review time didn't allow sufficient opportunity to get input from local residents.
Thomas Joseph
Torch Lake Township
