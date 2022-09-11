Vote to protect rights, not enshrine restrictions
Is America turning into an authoritarian, repressive nation?
Current Republicans in power are restricting our rights and freedoms while saying they are making improvements.
If early voting is shortened from 14 to 10 days, that is a restriction, not a benefit.
If absentee ballot drop boxes are reduced in number and locations, voters will have to go further to drop off their absentee ballot in an authorized drop box that may be already filled due to the drop box reduction.
Some Republican candidates running for office are election deniers and want to be the deciding factor in our election, especially when they don’t like election results. Election deniers want the power to choose the candidate who they want to win, regardless of election results. They are trying to take away our constitutional right to elect political leaders.
Republicans are trying to eliminate a woman’s right to make decisions about her own reproductive health. Abortion is very personal and private. If politicians make a law based on their religious beliefs, that law is in violation of the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion."
The best way to prevent this from happening is to vote Democrat.
Willie Jones Jr.
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.