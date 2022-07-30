Radical Republicans run county board
Republicans on the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners consistently use their majority vote for self-interest -- or as a weapon to silence Democrat board members.
That’s not democracy; that’s authoritarianism.
The chairman of the Board of Commissioners invited the Proud Boys and a twice-convicted felon right-wing DJ to speak at a county board meeting. The chairman described them as “good guys," and invited them to speak in support of a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution being presented at the meeting.
Many in the audience disagreed with the Proud Boys being invited. The Proud Boys are a far right-wing neofascist group that advocates chauvinism, antisemitism, white genocide conspiracy theory and other despicable ideologies. They should not have been invited.
Republican board members disregard ethical behavior. They voted to award a contract addressing the county’s housing crisis to a company where one of the Republican board members is vice president. This is a conflict of interest.
The Democrats and moderate Republicans on the board try to keep the runaway right-wingers in check, but they do not have a majority. The far-right movement sweeping the nation has infected Grand Traverse County board.
Willie Jones Jr.
Traverse City
