What we have to learn concerns real world today
In response to the "We have a lot to learn about history" letter to the editor from retired 86th District Court Judge James R. McCormick on April 1:
He concludes by saying, "Our middle school and high school youth must learn in their American history classes of the tragic history of racial oppression in our otherwise great country. Their self-esteem will survive."
What this means is basically teaching that all white people are born being racists and that racism against blacks is predominant in our society and social institutions. In 2023, this is absurd.
Perhaps the judge should address the problem of sex trafficking and child slavery and the subsequent suicide rates which are growing at an alarming rate in this country. Their self-esteem will, in fact, not survive.
I suggest that the Judge McCormick open his eyes to the real world.
Bob Jones
Glen Arbor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.