Bolster election security
I have been a registered voter since Franklin D. Roosevelt and have never missed an election.
Today (Dec. 19) I saw on the news the senatorial hearing on voting irregularities. They seem to be having trouble correcting the problems of the 2020 election.
How simple it would be as an individual if when they first register with their clerk a picture would be taken and a voter registration card similar to your driver's license would be issued.
After a person proves their eligibility, this would be put into a computer and when they go to vote show their ID card that had been put in the system. If they tried to vote again the computer would show they had already voted and therefore unable to do it again. This would help prevent voter fraud.
Neil Jones
Charlevoix