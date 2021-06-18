Michigan bills on STRs
According to a Record-Eagle article in the June 6 edition, Michigan House Bill 4722 and Senate Bill 446 would curb short-term rental restrictions, undermining the ability of local governments to balance their housing stock, the health and well-being of their residents and the lodging needs of tourists.
The Michigan Zoning Enabling Act of 2006 states that zoning shall be based on a plan. Planning commissions throughout Michigan go through a years-long process, which includes resident surveys and many opportunities for public input, to adopt a master plan that guides the future land use in their zoning districts based on the vision of each unique community.
The business interests of realtors, the desire of investors for ever-increasing returns on investment, and the need of people to generate short-term rental profits in order to enjoy a second home in a tourist-centric region should not be the criteria upon which to base zoning decisions for residential land uses.
Contact your state representative and senator to oppose these bills that would allow short-term rentals in all of Michigan’s residential-zoned districts. Our local officials know their communities best; they must retain decision-making authority that balances all interests, residents and tourists alike.
Robert (Rod) Jones
Traverse City