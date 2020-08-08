Hate speech not OK
It was very disheartening to read of Leelanau County Road Commissioner Tom Eckerle’s ugly response to a question by a fellow commissioner about mask wearing. Anger and hate-filled speech spewed forth in a public venue by an elected official is unacceptable. Lashing out and blaming the Black Lives Matter movement reveals deeply-held biases that were appalling to witness.
In the words of Maya Angelou, “when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." Mr. Eckerle just showed us who he is by his utter disdain and lack of respect for his peers on the Commission and for the public he was elected to serve. Should he even offer an apology, I don’t think anyone could truly think it was credible or sincere; he should resign his position.
I want to thank the Road Commission Chairman Bob Joyce for his rebuke of Mr. Eckerle, as well as our State Rep. Jack O’Malley who called for his resignation.
Sue Jones
Elmwood Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.