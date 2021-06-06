Unwelcome guests
In a bizarre twist of events, despite 2 1/2 years of intense controversy, a decisive Planning Commission recommendation that was totally ignored and many Elmwood Township Board members who openly acknowledged short-term rentals don't belong in residential neighborhoods, our homes in Greilickville are still ripe for exploitation and residents are back at square one without a short-term rental zoning amendment or a licensing ordinance.
With our zoning amendment process in shambles, this unfortunate situation makes the township board appear unequal to the task, and rightfully so.
Short-term rental investors are laughing all the way to the bank, and gold-rush fever season continues. With a wink and a nod, this township board has left the door to our neighborhoods wide open for opportunists to snap up single-family homes and convert them to commercial-use, short-term rentals. The board has all but assured them that there will be no consequences or enforcement against their unlawful operations.
Zoning is only valuable if it's enforced.
I urge Elmwood Township's Board to begin immediate enforcement against violators of our zoning ordinance. Short-term rentals and their transient lodgers are still not legal and still not welcome in our residential neighborhoods.
Susan Jones
Traverse City