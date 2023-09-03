In this situation, the justice system decides
This is a rebuttal of the Aug. 20 "Let the people decide" letter.
Joe Biden has nothing to do with Trump’s self-inflicted legal problems. Donald Trump is surrounded by enablers so he thinks he can do anything he wants and get away with it.
No one is above the law and should be subject to prosecution if he commits a crime. Prosecuting attorneys presented their findings to grand juries that concluded there was sufficient evidence to indict. Trump has four indictments against him, totaling more than 90 criminal charges. These charges have resulted in four arrests by law enforcement – not by Joe Biden.
I think the letter writer must be confused. It was Trump who said he would put Hillary Clinton in jail when/if he was elected. Trump got elected and found out U.S. presidents can’t arrest and jail political opponents. So “lock her up” was not enough evidence to indict.
In this democratic nation, you need actual evidence to indict, arrest and prosecute. Lies and innuendos do not stand up well when skilled investigators diligently work to discover the facts.
Leaving this up to voters is not the correct answer. This is a job for the other heroes: Our judicial system.
Willie Jones Jr.
Traverse City
