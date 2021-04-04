Speak out about short-term rentals
A non-owner occupied short term rental (STR) is a commercial use of property that our ZBA determined is an illegal use in Elmwood Township.
In residential neighborhoods, we are losing our neighbors — replaced by transient visitors as our single family residences are converted into motels, aka STRs.
For more than two years, I have been asking for the rights and protections granted in our zoning ordinance to enforce against illegal STRs exploiting our residential neighborhoods (two, or 10 percent in my own 20-home neighborhood).
Instead, to appease a vocal group of commercial investors, Elmwood Township’s Board proposes amending the zoning to make illegal STRs currently operating into “legal conforming commercial-use properties” in all zoning districts.
This is incompatible with our master plan’s goals and objectives of residential land use and contrary to the recommendation of the Board’s own appointed planning commissioners who spent 14 months studying this issue.
We need Elmwood Township residents who oppose this proposed zoning amendment to speak out at the public hearing on April 19 or write a letter for the public hearing record. Let the Board know we want neighbors and not commercial lodging facilities (STRs) in our residential neighborhoods.
Rod Jones
Elmwood Township