Comparing our reality
My wife and I have been planning our upcoming motor-home camping trips and the current high price of gas has caused us to rethink some of those plans. We are not thrilled with the high prices, but when we think of the plight of the people of Ukraine we realize that our inconvenience pales in comparison.
We still have our home, our camper and the freedom to use it. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the worlds sanctions on Russia is the prime cause of the current price surge. It is a small price to pay for us to use our camper less this season. People in Ukraine are dying and losing all they have. If traveling less is all we suffer we have little to complain about.
Greg Johnstone
Traverse City
