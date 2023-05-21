Comics complaints key on grammar
Several readers have expressed their disappointment at the Record-Eagle’s provisional selections to replace the “Dilbert” comic strip.
One common objection is that the use of bad grammar is inappropriate for funny sections of a family newspaper – and possibly detrimental to the education of our youth.
Perhaps there are sound arguments to be made for this opinion, but the timing of these objections confuses me. For example, why has no one written to the editors about that beer-guzzling crocodile who can scarcely communicate in broken English? Or all those misspellings our youth must wade through to decode that other strip in which a northeastern American accent is depicted?
What is it, finally, about that particular species of code-mixing in “Crabgrass” and “Candorville,” often rendered with deft irony and subtle humor, that it should be targeted while other offenders are spared?
Rowland Johnston
Elk Rapids
