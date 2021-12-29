Gratitude for religious diversity
I appreciate the Record-Eagle for publishing an Associated Press article on the rising number of people who don't affiliate with any religion (“Growth of the Nones,” 12-19). It provides important information about a crucial (albeit heterogeneous) group, which may include members of our own families, or perhaps our neighbors, and most certainly sundry members of our communities.
Despite county commissions who insist on mixing religion with government, and despite the tribulations of pervasive religious bigotry, I choose to cultivate gratitude for living in a country founded on a creed that protects freedom of conscience.
Rowland Johnston
Elk Rapids