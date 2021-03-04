Tragic degradation
A pair of items in the Sunday, Record-Eagle (Feb. 28) caught my attention by virtue of their resonance. The first was an article describing how, in the wake of economic hardship, the Michigan GOP has shifted from the moderate leadership of Gerald Ford and George Romney to the hard-right partisanship of Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and his ilk. The other item was a column written by John DeSpelder, a Democrat, and Hal Gurian, a Republican, who among other things urge Michiganders and especially our leaders to cultivate their Midwestern common sense and spirit of cooperation to get things done for the common good. Or, as my grandfather used to admonish, “Straighten up and fly right.”
Will implacable Democrats continue to cling to their ideological guns, taking thoughtless aim at anyone deemed insufficiently enlightened? Will radicalized Republicans continue to assault America's institutions and her democratic traditions? Will both parties become defined by their extremist elements? If left unchecked, such toxic spiraling of hyper-partisanship, awash in unmitigated contempt and faithless cynicism, will only exacerbate civil discord — and this kind of tragic degradation, history shows us, is exactly how republics die.
Rowland Johnston
Elk Rapids