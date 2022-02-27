Disappointing resignation
I was saddened to learn that Lisa Peacock has resigned as health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department citing political interference by county commissioners who have no experience in matters of public health.
Ms. Peacock has more than 30 years’ experience in public health administration. Under her leadership, Leelanau County has consistently led the state in the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations, with 90.2% of our residents following her lead.
One needn’t look far to understand why Lisa Peacock quit. Will Bunek, chair of the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners, has been an outspoken opponent of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic since day one. He appointed himself to the Board of Health and then opposed all rational, science-based responses. He refused to wear a mask at public meetings, including those of the Board of Health. He brought forth discredited pseudo-scientific studies to contradict the advice of highly educated local and national officials.
Mr. Bunek should either resign or be removed from office.
Jay Johnson
Empire
