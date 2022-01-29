International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Jan. 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day; I was disappointed, to say the least, in not seeing a reference to this anywhere in the Record-Eagle.
While I was emotionally moved in reading the "Tribute to a wartime monk for peace" on the opinion page (along with "Your View in wishing luck to our Michigan Olympians"), these both could have been published in future editions. In short, I was expecting to see a missive directly related to the Holocaust — not just because of the rise in anti-Semitism (as most recently witnessed in the Texas Synagogue standoff), nor the misappropriated Nazi-era analogies (being bandied about by political grandstanders during the pandemic), but as a greater moral obligation.
The Holocaust's "Never Again" admonition demands our vigilance in rebuking demagogues with their propagandistic lies that foster bigotry and hate. We can be empowered in the fact our nation recently co-sponsored a United Nations resolution to combat Holocaust denial through education. I have the utmost confidence (and know for a fact) that our social studies teachers are skilled in seeing this is done in their classrooms.
David Johnson
Honor