News reports raise questions about AG candidate
Once again, Michigan’s Republicans have made national news, and not in a good way.
On Aug. 8, the Washington Post published: “GOP nominee for Michigan AG named in election security breach probe." This issue also was raised by the New York Times on Aug. 26: “Michigan GOP Lining Up Behind Conspiracy Theorist for Attorney General.”
Both articles highlighted the fact that Matthew DePerno is being investigated by the Michigan State Police for election chicanery. The second article expanded on DePerno’s five past disciplinary actions by the State Bar Association.
Is he really qualified to be attorney general?
Jay Johnson
Empire
