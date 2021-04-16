Selfish behavior
I remain appalled that Leelanau County Commissioners Will Bunek, Melinda Lautner and Deborah Rushton refuse to wear masks at County Commission meetings. In economic terms, you are “free riders” as you receive a public benefit — better protection from COVID-19 because everyone else is wearing a mask — but you refuse to follow the health department’s guidance, putting everyone else at greater risk. Put another way, you three are extremely selfish individuals, unworthy of the leadership positions you have been elected to.
If you need any further evidence of the threat posed by COVID-19, you should be reading the statistics published by Bridge Michigan every afternoon. After month after month of only one or two new cases per day, this last week the number of new cases exploded in Leelanau County: 10 new cases on Monday, two new cases on Tuesday, 17 new cases on Wednesday, 13 new cases on Thursday, nine new cases on Friday and nine new cases on Saturday.
To put this none too bluntly, you commissioners who adamantly refuse masks in the Government Center expose yourselves to potential lawsuits and monetary judgments if any county employee’s future COVID-19 infection is traced back to your refusal to wear a mask.
Jay Johnson
Empire