Jan. 6 commission needed
I remember the bipartisan 9/11 commission. None of us enjoyed hearing about the multiple failures of intelligence, imagination and security that left us vulnerable to foreign terrorists. But we learned from it.
Recently we observed the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Several hundred Black people were slaughtered and 40 city blocks of Black-owned property were destroyed. The front page of the main Tulsa newspaper read, "Riots result in 2 White deaths." The next day that same paper reported "many Whites were injured." No wonder many of us had never heard of this horrible, hate-filled event.
"Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it." If we deny what we witnessed with our own eyes, if we try to rewrite history to pretty it up to make ourselves more comfortable, we fail in our duty to future generations.
We need a bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection. To do less is to fail all those who died in defense of our Constitution and government of, by and for the people.
Lola Johnson
Kingsford