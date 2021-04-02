RV park hearing
In a sneaky move designed to preempt a pending RV park application, the Leelanau Township board declared a 180-day moratorium on RV parks. Our active application is in a 90-day response window in the first phase of the approval process. The township claims the application was rejected. We received no such notice.
The township claims it’s protecting the public health, safety and welfare. It cites no specific harm. Its only evidence is general complaints from immediate neighbors, most of whom are seasonal residents or recent retirees. The property has been zoned commercial-resort for more than 30 years.
This is the worst kind of pandering to affluent special interests. It galvanizes the rift between NIMBYs who want a perfect slice of heaven and locals who want more economic opportunity.
A public hearing is scheduled during the planning commission meeting at 7 p.m. April 8. If you respect property rights or if you’re a local who’s not willing to let part-timers and recent transplants dictate whether the township’s economy gets a big boost, it’s time to speak up before the township kills this project. You can comment by phone or zoom. Login instructions are on the township’s website. Speak.
Walter Johnson
Royal Oak