Incumbent congressman ready to be retired
Some of you may not remember when we had a representative in the U.S. Congress who actually cared about Northern Michigan. Men from either party who, once in Washington, never forgot who they represented. Men who shared our concerns as they shared our unique part of the state. Whether or not one agreed with them, one never doubted that they always wanted what was best for this legislative district.
Alas, no more. Now, it seems, we have a man who dreams of his retirement home in Louisiana while blindly following the party line. Remember when he came to the Soo for a photo op while talking about the need to upgrade the Locks? And, oh, yes, we really needed to expand broadband. Then he voted against the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. He railed against inflation, then voted against the Inflation Reduction Act. He sent us a letter urging everyone to vote, then joined the Texas lawsuit to throw out Michigan's votes, all in the service of the "Big Lie."
He makes much of his own military service, then he voted against the PACT Act to assist veterans who'd been poisoned by burn pits. I just think Michigan's First Congressional District deserves better.
Lola Johnson
Kingsford
