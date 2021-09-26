Leelanau County is becoming a theocracy
From the public comments made in person at the Sept. 9 special session of the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners, it is clear that Board Chair Will Bunek's long-running crusade to have the St. Mary's parochial school community dominate public discourse and bring religion further into the formulation of public policy has gained traction.
First it was his effort to raise the divisive subject of abortion by bringing St. Mary's students before the county commission. Next it was his effort to exclude Jews, Greek Orthodox, Unitarians and others who attend religious services in nearby counties from offering the opening prayer. Finally, and I hope finally, it was his effort to undermine the health department by encouraging St. Mary's parents to reject well-documented medical advice from the Munson Health Center, many local physicians, the CDC, the AMA and the American Academy of Pediatricians.
If we cannot trust our local health department, why don't we get rid of all the public health restrictions that require all restaurants and public facilities to observe basic hygiene? Now that would be real "freedumb".
Jay Johnson
Empire