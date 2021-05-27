Get what we paid for
Leelanau taxpayers pay a heck of a lot for Will Bunek’s “leadership” of the County Board of Commissioners. In 2020, as chair of the board, he received $23,766 for salary, per diem, travel expenses and health benefits. This compares to the average cost of $12,852 for the services of each of the three Democratic Commissioners and one Republican Commissioner, Melinda Lautner.
But for all this money, Commissioner Bunek, on multiple occasions, chose to waste commission time spreading disinformation about COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines while continuing to ignore health department guidance by refusing to wear a mask.
Over the course of the past several years, Commissioner Bunek also wasted an inordinate amount of the time of his fellow commissioners, the county clerk, the administrator and other county employees as well as public in general by pushing his personal, inherently divisive, religious beliefs that prayer and abortion should take precedence over legitimate county business such as confronting racism.
Are we getting the leadership we pay for?
Jay S. Johnson
Empire Township