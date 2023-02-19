Some facts to set the record straight
The facts – per the Bureau of Labor Statistics – say President Biden is doing a great job with the economy:
• In the 16 years of the Clinton and Obama administrations, 32.8 million jobs were created.
• In the 16 years of Bush 1 & 2 and Trump, 1.9 million jobs were created.
• In just two years under the Biden administration, an astounding 12.1 million jobs were created.
The U.S. now enjoys the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, the lowest poverty rate ever, and the lowest ever percentage of the population without health insurance.
Workers’ earnings are up, and our trade deficit is down.
Out of the last six presidents, the only ones who reduced the deficit were the Democrats: Clinton, Obama and Biden.
Inflation has been high due to the chip shortage and the supply-chain interruption that Biden inherited - and to massive corporate greed - but it’s beginning to come down.
Thank you, Joe!
Jay Johnson
Empire
