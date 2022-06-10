Gun-safety legislation needed
I am once again outraged at the politicians who put the rights of gun owners above the rights of children. There has been so much time and effort on restricting a woman's reproductive choice, saying we have to protect the unborn. How about protecting the born? God forbid we restrict the rights of gun owners (just women), instead of protecting our children and adults in schools, places of worship and grocery stores. That makes NO sense.
We need common sense gun safety legislation. The prefrontal cortex, which at minimum, controls impulsivity, judgement and anger issues, doesn't mature until age 25. An 18-year old should never be able to buy a semiautomatic gun, period. It's not an animal hunting gun; it's a people hunting gun. Funding for mental health care in this state and country should be increased.
I very tearfully, and sincerely apologized, to students who I work with, that we adults have failed in keeping them safe. I have to do more. It is why I wrote to my legislators urging them for common sense gun safety reform. I will let my vote speak loudly during the next election. Urging everyone to do the same.
Barb Johnson
Interlochen
